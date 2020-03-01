Home | News | General | Ekiti traces 70 contacts of 3rd coronavirus case

Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi

The Ekiti State government said on Monday 70 out of the 73 contacts of the state’s third coronavirus case had been traced.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, told a news conference in Ado Ekiti that the people were identified through an aggressive contact-tracing carried out by the state government.

She said: “Out of the 73 people, we have traced 70 of them and they are currently being monitored.

“We have advised them to be in self-isolation for 14 days, while the secondary contacts are being traced with the aid of our district surveillance officers.

“Some of the people who do not have homes to perform self-isolation have been given accommodations by government.”

The commissioner disclosed that 42 blood samples had been taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and that 39 of them had been done without any confirmed case.

She said that the 29-year-old pregnant woman, who tested positive for COVID- 19 on April 17, was gradually stabilising and responding to treatment. (NAN)

