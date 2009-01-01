VIDEO: Angry Lagosians rubbish Governor Sanwo-Ou's food kitchen program, chase away food vendors
The Food Kitchen Programme initiated by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ease the discomfort of the current lockdown in the state was rejected by angry youths in the Oworoshonki area of the state today.
In a video that surfaced on social media, the agents deployed to the area were asked by the residents to leave the area. They expressed their disappointment about the quantity and quality of the food distributed to them.
Watch Video below:
