Home | News | General | Sokoto records first case as Nigeria's total coronavirus patients rise to 665

- Nigeria's coronavirus cases are now officially 665 after confirmation of 38 new cases

- This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, April 20

- The NCDC updated data shows that Sokoto state has recorded its index case

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are 38 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC via its official Twitter account revealed that the new cases are as follows:

23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, as the Nigerian government desperately seek ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, the presidential task force set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the pandemic, has asked tailors all over the country to start producing face masks using local fabrics such as ankara and others.

Chairman of the task force and the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, made the plea during its daily briefing in Abuja on Thursday, April 16.

Mustapha stated that this would encourage people to wear face masks whenever they are outside their homes.

The government is, however, still getting support from the United Nations and other international bodies.

On Thursday, April 16, the government received delivery of vital health supplies to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria from the UN.

The supplies were made up of 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, and various personal protective equipment (PPE), vaccines, IEHK/PEP kits, and other vital health supplies.

The equipment is expected to support the Nigerian government’s COVID-19 response plan and UNICEF’s work with children and families in Nigeria.

In a related development, the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has advocated for a social security and health insurance law for all Nigerians as the coronavirus pandemic continues globally.

In a letter addressed to President Buhari on Wednesday, April 15, the group urged the Nigerian leader to compel the federal ministry of health to initiative social security and health insurance law.

The group further stated that the law will cover every Nigerian irrespective of class or status.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Coronavirus: Why I came back to Nigeria - UK returnee | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...