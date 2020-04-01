Lagos to enforce face mask wearing in public places from next week
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has announced that from next week begin enforcement of wearing of face mask in public places.
In a press briefing on Monday at the State House, Marina, Lagos, the governor said the state was taking new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.
The governor said one million of locally made face mask have been contracted to tailors and will be distributed during the week.
Lagos is the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria with 376 cases, more than half of the total number of confirmed cases in the country.
