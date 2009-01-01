Home | News | General | I’m coming to Nigeria to see Tacha - Shatta Wale tells fans

- Ghanaian superstar Shatta Wale has expressed his interesting in jetting down to Nigeria to see BBNaja’s Tacha

- The musician shared the information with his fans on Instagram

- Tacha was also seen in his comment section reacting to his post

Several months after getting kicked out of the Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) reality how and controversial ex-housemate Natacha Akhide, still has thousands of die-hard fans who spare no opportunity in showing just how much love they have for her.

Interestingly, the reality star has also managed to catch the attention of some huge celebrities in the entertainment industry, and these set of people like her fans have no problem gushing over her.

One such celebrity is a popular Ghanaian music superstar, Shatta Wale.

Following reports that President Nana Akufo-Ado has lifted the three weeks COVID-19 lockdown in Ghana, Shatta Wale took to his Instagram page with a post in which he revealed one of the activities on his to-do-list.

The music star shared a photo of BBNaija’s Tacha and noted that he wants to come down to Nigeria and spend some time with her.

See the post below:

As expected, the post elicited mixed reactions from his followers on the platform. The reality star was also spotted among those that commented on Shatta Wale’s post.

Describing the music act like her best friend, Tacha said: "Awwn Bestie wait let me come cook for you"

Read what other people had to say below:

de_planta: "You must really like her then, your constant post about her speaks volumes"

heisemex: "Lolz don’t come she has a boyfriend"

fabiparker: "Lols shatta shatta you be something else man"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the former BBNaija housemate said she would not be coming back to Nigeria. The ex-housemate who traveled to the United Kingdom, made this known on Instagram. Tacha noted that the lockdown in the United Kingdom is better than staying in Nigeria. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many countries had advised people to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus.

