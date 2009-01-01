Home | News | General | Musician John Networq celebrates his mother's birthday, says his dad left her alone to raise 5 kids 20 years ago

- Musician John Networq has narrated how his mother raised him and his siblings alone

- The singer explained that his father left her alone with five children twenty years ago

- Networq shared the story to celebrate his mother on her birthday

Young singer John Networq has taken to social media to celebrate his mother on her birthday. The young man described his mother as his hero and gushed about her strength to pull things off.

The singer shared a post on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to celebrate his mother. He also shared the story of how she raised him and his siblings alone.

According to him, his father left his mother with five children twenty years ago. He noted that she was able to raise four graduates in twenty years all by herself.

He said he can never understand how she pulled it off. He also expressed his love for her, saying he would love her to the farthest star and back and wished her a happy birthday.

