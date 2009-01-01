Home | News | General | Nigeria immigration boss resumes work after recovering from COVID-19 (photos)

- Muhammad Babandede, the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has resumed work

- The immigration boss tested negative twice to the infection after weeks of self-isolation

- Babandede contracted the coronavirus following his return from the UK on Sunday, March 22

A week after fully recovering from COVID-19, the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, resumed his duties at work.

President Muhammadu Buhari's aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie on Tuesday, April 21, revealed the information in a tweet via her personal Twitter handle.

Onochie shared pictures of Babandende as he went back to discharges his duties at the Nigeria Immigration Service on Monday, April 20.

It would be recalled that Babandende tested positive to COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29 and had been on self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom.

This development is coming about five days after Babandede tested negative twice to the COVID-19 infection.

Sunday James, the service public relations officer of Nigeria's Immigration Service, made the pleasant disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, April 14, in Abuja,

James said the news of Babandede testing negative twice after self-isolation came with great relief and thanks to God.

“The CGI in an overwhelming appreciation took cognizance of the prayers and supplication of everyone for him," the statement reads.

The comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), had earlier released an update on his health after testing positive for coronavirus.

Babandede, on his Twiter page on Wednesday, April 1, told Nigerians that he is grateful to God that he was infected with the virus because the whole experience humbled him a great deal.

The NIS boss also said that his situation afforded him the opportunity to know that he is loved by so many people in the country, irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the director-general, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has informed Nigerians that life won’t return to normal after COVID-19 pandemic.

Ihekweazu stated this while speaking on a radio programme in Lagos on Monday, April 20. He said that a return to the pre-COVID lifestyle, once the current restrictions are relaxed, could bring about a high resurgence of the infection.

