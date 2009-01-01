Home | News | General | Tears as important WWE personality dies amid deadly coronavirus pandemic

- Jack Lutz has been confirmed dead at the age of 86

- The cause of his death is yet to be known as at the time of this report

- Lutz death came days after the passing of Howard Finkel

WWE world has been thrown into mourning following the death of long-term referee Jack Lutz at the age of 86.

He was said to have handled a number of top priority fights during the 1980s when it was called WWF.

According to SunSport Lutz officiated Hulk Hogan's triumph over the Iron Sheik in January 1984 for the World Title to herald the start of the “Hulkamania” era.

He also umpired the boxing match between Mr. T’s and Rowdy Roddy Piper at Madison Square Garden in 1985.

Although the cause of his passing is yet to be confirmed, his painful death came just a few days after the death of Hall of Famer Howard Finkel.

Jack Lutz fought in the Korean war just before deciding to become a wrestling referee for over three decades and worked mainly for WWE. He worked three consecutive WrestleMania events during his active days.

His experience spanned beyond the rings as he had some quality knowhow on the silver-screen in Holywood - working as a stuntman and actor.

He made appearances in a few movies including Raging Bull, The Sopranos, The Seige and Analyze.

Meanwhile, the wrestling franchise confirmed the ring announcer's death on Thursday.

Finkel first joined the World Wide Wrestling Federation, run by Vince McMahon Sr, in 1975 and was well known for his "and the new" catchphrase when announcing new champions.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that World Wrestling Entertainment WWE have confirmed their first case of the dreaded coronavirus.

A staff member within the company is said to have contracted the virus after coming into contact with two infected healthcare workers.

According to a statement released by WWE, the employee whose identity remains confidential did not expose any other colleague to the virus after being infected.

