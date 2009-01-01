Home | News | General | Ronaldo takes huge step just hours after coronavirus was discovered near his house

- Cristiano Ronaldo is doing everything to update his fans on social media

- The Portugal captain has been very active online since the lockdown began

- He posted another picture of himself having a workout session

The Juventus striker continues to keep fit as himself and family continue to self-isolate in their £3500-a-week rented luxury apartment in Madeira, Portugal.

Ronaldo posted a picture of his sweaty-self having a workout session in a bid to keep himself fit as all football competitions around Europe are suspended indefinitely.

“Workout to improve mind and body #stayactive,” Ronaldo captioned the photo as he grins at the camera.

This is coming barely 24 hours after an outbreak of coronavirus forced the Madeira local government officials to set-up a cordon around Camera do Lobos after at least 12 Covid-19 infections were confirmed.

The town is just about 20 kilometres away from where the Juventus striker is isolating with his family amid the coronavirus crisis.

A total of 735 people have died from the infection in Portugal, with close to 21,000 confirmed cases across the country.

Camera do Lobos is just west of the capital Funchal, and now more than 18,000 inhabitants are now waiting to find out the extent of the infection - with the bug having killed over 150,000 worldwide - and contain the spread.

The area has been marked as a red zone, however it is believed that Ronaldo and his family are safe where they are.

Despite the lockdown, he has continued to update his fans using his social media handles especially Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Legit.ng earlier reported that as Ronaldo continues to spend quality time with his family having workouts and ensuring he stays fit, his girlfriend Georgina recently posted a photo of the Juventus star wearing pyjamas.

According to Sport, the pyjamas Ronaldo clad himself in is worth a staggering £2,600. Ronaldo is spending their coronavirus lockdown in Madeira with his partner and their family though are keeping fans updated on social media.

In the recent picture posted on Instagram, Ronaldo sits in a chair grabbing a plate of food with three of his children attempting to get some with local media reporting the outfit he wore cost €3,000.

It was further suggested that the Givenchy shirt costs around €500 (£435) while the matching Dior pyjama set comes to a combined €2,040 (£1,775).

And Ronaldo finishes his relaxed-looking outfit off with a neat pair of €400 (£348) sandals.

