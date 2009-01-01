Home | News | General | Tottenham manager Mourinho branded a hero after saving man from burning car (see details)

- Jose Mourinho's career as a footballer was not popular like his coaching career

- The Portuguese, however, made his mark within the few years he played the game

- Mourinho was said to have saved his former teammate from burning alongside his car in 1986

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has made his mark in the world of football that earned him the 'Special One' tag due to his achievements off and on the pitch.

Winning two Champions League titles with two different clubs alongside several other domestic league trophies in his career so far.

However, the 57-year-old tactician goes beyond just winning silverware after the Spurs handler was said to have pulled his former teammate out of a burning vehicle.

According to SunSport Portuguese striker, De was stuck in a car burning all over but the former Chelsea manager against all odds pulled a heroic stunt to ensure the forward's safety.

After the scenario, Mourinho, who was 23 at that time was branded a 'hero' while still playing for his hometown club Comercio e Industria in 1986.

The heroic revelation came in a new book 'Mourinho: Behind the Special One, from the origin to the glory' by French journalist Nicolas Vilas.

Reports claim De arrived at training when his car inexplicably burst into flames as he parked in the stadium car park.

De said: "He saved my life." But the club president Fernando Lage added: "He was heroic."

Meanwhile, the book revealed how Mourinho was close to joining Liverpool before joining Chelsea in 2004.

His former adviser Jorge Baidek said: "Mourinho should have gone to Liverpool.

"Rick Parry [then chief executive] was in charge of transfers and we had an agreement. "They asked us to wait for 15 days as Houllier was still the Reds' manager."

Mourinho was not really a success during his playing days but he featured for Portuguese sides Rio Ave, Belenenses, Sesimbra from 1980-85 before his two-year stint at Comercio who he left in 1987.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Chelsea captain John Terry has narrated how the former club manager Jose Mourinho reflects his mind games on players, saying the 'Special One' once said he would sell him, Mirror reports.

The Portuguese tactician returned to the Stamford Bridge side in 2013 after he earlier spent four seasons at the club between 2003 and 2007 helping the London club to win the English Premier League back-to-back.

Terry recounted the day the manager charged at him in training saying he will sell the England star alongside his partner and center-back Gary Cahill.

