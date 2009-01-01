Home | News | General | Lockdown: I turned my pizza shop into mask-making company so I can keep paying my workers salaries - Businessman

- Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau has turned his pizza oven to mask making machine after his business shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic

- The businessman said that after he closed shop, his outfit lost 70% of its revenue and he had to do something creative

- As a solution to the general short of PPE kits, and after due consultation, he started using his pizza as a mask production company

A pizza operator, Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau, has risen up against the spread of coronavirus in a very creative and unconventional way.

On Monday, March 16, the businessman had to close shop in obedience to the government directive than all non-essential service providers must suspend services, BBC News reports.

Dimitri said that since he could no longer operate, his business lost 70% of its revenue. He, however, said that he agreed with the necessary measure to save lives.

After following the news that there is a worldwide shortage of PPE kits for health officials who are at the frontline of dealing with the outbreak, he thought of a way to solve the situation.

He said when he came up with the idea of turning its pizza shop into a PPE producing place, many people never really believed in his idea.

"It seems unlikely that a pizza shop is going to be able to produce PPE, but the more I talked to people… It seems far-fetched but it's not,” he said.

A collage of Syrikin and his worker who is about to deliver the company's made masks. Photo source: BBC News

To make his idea into reality, he consulted with some of his engineer friends and had to get large sheets of acrylic.

With those sheets, they are able to use their pizza oven to heat them up so they are soft enough and malleable into the right mask shape.

Syrikin-Nikolau said that they have been able to make some orders for small organisations like care homes and some pediatrics practices.

The pizza maker said that he could make 3,000 masks every week. He, however, said that he cannot afford to give the masks away as he can keep paying his employees. He is, therefore, selling for $3 (N1,168.50) per one as a way to keep his company afloat.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group, on Monday, April 20, revealed that he is making donations of more equipment to Africa in the war against coronavirus pandemic.

The rich businessman said that he will be making their third donations to Africa. In his tweet, he said the donated resources will include 300 ventilators, 4.6 million masks, 200,000 clothing sets, 500,000 swabs and test kits.

Others in the list are 2,000 thermals guns, 200,000 face shields, 100,000 body temperature scanners, and 500,000 pairs of gloves.

