Home | News | General | Ronaldo names ultimate XI as 3 Man United legends make the list

Cristiano Ronaldo has played with a bunch of the best players in the world during his career in England, Spain, and Italy.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started his career with Sporting Lisbon then joined Manchester United where he won his first Champions League before moving to Real Madrid and later to Juventus.

CR7's astonishing career has won him individual and team laurels in all the leagues he has played in the last 14 years.

The Portuguese icon has named his ultimate XI which is based on the players he has spent most his playing time with.

Here is Cristiano Ronaldo's ultimate XI and the appearances they have made together.

Goalkeeper: Ilkay Casillas (228 appearances)

Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009 saw him feature alongside the greatest goalkeeper the game has produced and they won the Champions and La Liga during their six years together.

Right-back: Sergio Ramos (339 appearances)

Ighalo tips Super Eagles star who made a trip to Manchester to become a great player

The current Los Blancos captain is no doubt a good choice playing in the right-side of defence when Ronaldo arrived the Spanish capital.

Center-back: Pepe (321 appearances)

The rock-solid central defender had his fair share of appearances with Ronaldo and won several titles together for club and country including the Euro 2016.

Center-back: Rio Ferdinand (221 appearances)

Ronaldo and Ferdinand played together at Old Trafford winning Premier League titles, FA Cup trophies and the Champions League.

Left-back: Marcelo (332 appearances)

Marcelo had a great time sharing assists with Ronaldo in the left side of the field at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Right-midfielder: Isco (188 appearances)

The Spanish midfielder has been instrumental to some of Ronaldo's vintage run and classic goals.

Centre midfield: Xabi Alonso (208 appearances)

Alonso shared the same pitch with the Portuguese superstar and won the Champions League in his final season with the Spanish club.

Centre midfield: Luka Modric: (222 appearances)

Messi selects 15 youngsters that will rule the world, shuns Chukwueze, Osimhen

Though the Croatian midfielder broke the Ronaldo/Messi monopoly in winning Ballon d'Or in 2018, but memories between both stars at Real Madrid is unforgettable.

Left midfield: Ryan Giggs (204 appearances)

The legendary winger played alongside Ronaldo at Man United for six years and won several laurels together.

Forward: Wayne Rooney (206 appearances)

They had arguably one of the most formidable partnerships in the Premier League and Europe which won them trophies.

Forward: Karim Benzema (342 appearances)

Benzema admitted he became a better player and goalscorer sharing the frontline with Ronaldo.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Marcus Rashford is proud he helped raise £20million to feed school children during the Coronavirus crisis.

The 22-year-old striker through a charity organization named FareShare, raised the money as they distributed food to children who would otherwise go without free school meals.

Liverpool star snubs Okocha, Kanu, names his best Nigerian player ever (it's a huge surprise)

Well-known supermarkets also participated in the scheme to help reach many more children and families. And the Man United striker is amazed by the results it has achieved so far.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...