Just in: Identity of Sokoto's COVID-19 index case revealed

- The chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Sani Abubakar, is the state's COVID-19 index case

- Dr Abubakar personally announced on his Facebook page that he has tested positive for the virus

- Governor Tambuwal said the index patient will be moved to the state's isolation centre for further treatment

The chairman of the Sokoto state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Sani Abubakar, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Daily Trust reports that Dr Abubakar is Sokoto state's index case which was announced by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Monday, April 20.

The newspaper reports that the health expert revealed his COVID-19 status on his Facebook account.

“I have been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 today (Monday).

“I have commenced treatment and currently, I am clinically stable. “I have no travel history or contact with any confirmed or suspected case so far.

“Also, I have been in isolation and suspended physical contact with family, friends and associates since I was pronounced a suspected case. The Sokoto state Task Force is doing the needful.

“Finally, I want to draw the attention of my colleagues that we have probably reached the dreaded phase of community transmission. We should be more vigilant, maintain ALL standard precaution and STAY SAFE,” Dr Abubakar said.

Governor Tambuwal said the index patient will be moved to the state's isolation centre for treatment

Meanwhile, Governor Tambuwal said the index person will be transferred from Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment to the state's isolation centre in Amanawa.

The Sokoto governor urged the people of the state to abide by all the measures recommended by all health experts.

“We have heard about it before, but it is now here with us. We must, therefore, redouble our efforts as a government and as citizens to curtail the spread," he said.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was anxiety in Sokoto after the state reported about 170 suspected cases of COVID-19.

Sokoto state COVID-19 rapid response team led by Dr Ali Inname made this known on Wednesday, April 15.

He said his team received the alert and had set the wheel on move.

Inname, who doubles as the commissioner for health in the state, however, said eighteen (18) cases had been tested and they came out negative.

He assured that the Sokoto state government will embark on house to house routine in search of people who just returned from Lagos and Abuja.

