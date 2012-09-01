Home | News | General | Afenifere mourns Akinjide
Afenifere mourns Akinjide



Richard Akinjide
Richard-Akinjide

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday, mourned the death of Chief Richard Akinjide describing him as a brilliant attorney with a forensic knowledge of the law.

In a statement, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumaki, said the late Akinjide has played his part in the game of life.

The statement reads: “The bell has rung for Chief Richard Akinjide after a full length. We pray that God will grant his soul eternal repose and protect the family he has left behind. He would always be remembered as a brilliant attorney with a forensic knowledge of the law.

“He has played his part in this game of life and may he get all the rest that he needs and deserves. Good night from all of us in Afenifere.”

Vanguard

