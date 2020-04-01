Home | News | General | COVID-19 Corpses Are Not Infectious-Presidential Taskforce On Coronavirus Says

According to the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID19, Dr Sani Aliyu, corpses infected with coronavirus are not infectious.

Dr Sani Aliyu who is the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID19 has said that the corpses of persons who died of COVID19 are not infectious. Aliyu said this while reacting to the backlash the Federal government received following the violation of guidelines at the burial of late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the taskforce committee on Monday April 20th, Dr Aliyu said that there is no evidence to prove that persons have been infected from exposure to bodies of persons who died of COVID-19.

“I would like to further clarify the issue of COVID-19 and burial processes. Contrary to what is on social media, the late chief of staff’s body was properly prepared for burial, according to the NCDC guidelines and the Islamic faith.

The bodies of persons with COVID-19, as stated by the WHO guidelines and I quote, ‘Except in cases of viral haemorrhagic fever and cholera, dead bodies are generally not infectious.

To date, there is no evidence of persons having become infected from exposure to the bodies of persons who have died of COVID-19.’” Aliyu said

