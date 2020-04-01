Home | News | General | Coronavirus: CNN news anchor, Richard Quest tests positive
Sultan of Sokoto reveals what States must do to stop COVID-19 spread
5-year-old girl dies of coronavirus in US

Coronavirus: CNN news anchor, Richard Quest tests positive



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Richard Quest, host of CNN’s ‘Quest Means Business’, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Quest disclosed the news in a tweet via his Twitter handle, stating that he’s showing just a few symptoms of the viral disease.

alt

He said ”I have caught coronavirus.

”I am blessed in that I have few symptoms, just a cough.

”I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate.

”Stay in and protect lives.”

Recall that his colleague, Chris Cuomo, younger brother of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease too.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 38 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

As at 11:10 pm 20th April, there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188, Deaths: 22.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 153