Coronavirus: CNN news anchor, Richard Quest tests positive

Richard Quest, host of CNN’s ‘Quest Means Business’, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Quest disclosed the news in a tweet via his Twitter handle, stating that he’s showing just a few symptoms of the viral disease.

He said ”I have caught coronavirus.

”I am blessed in that I have few symptoms, just a cough.

”I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate.

”Stay in and protect lives.”

Recall that his colleague, Chris Cuomo, younger brother of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease too.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 38 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

As at 11:10 pm 20th April, there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188, Deaths: 22.

