Coronavirus: CNN news anchor, Richard Quest tests positive
- 2 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Richard Quest, host of CNN’s ‘Quest Means Business’, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
Quest disclosed the news in a tweet via his Twitter handle, stating that he’s showing just a few symptoms of the viral disease.
He said ”I have caught coronavirus.
”I am blessed in that I have few symptoms, just a cough.
”I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate.
”Stay in and protect lives.”
Recall that his colleague, Chris Cuomo, younger brother of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease too.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 38 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.
As at 11:10 pm 20th April, there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188, Deaths: 22.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles