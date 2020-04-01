Home | News | General | 5-year-old girl dies of coronavirus in US

A 5-year-old girl has become the youngest person in Michigan to die from Coronavirus.

Her mother, LaVondria Herbert confirmed her death to the Detroit News, stating that the 5-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in March and later developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling.

She said ”Skylar received care at Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Michigan and was at first showing signs of improvement, but her condition later got serious.

“We decided to take her off the ventilator because her improvement had stopped.

”The doctors told us that it was possible she was brain dead, and we basically just knew she wasn’t coming back to us.”

Beaumont Health said in a statement while mourning the loss of the little girl that the loss of a child, at any time, under any circumstances, is a tragedy.

”We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child.

”We extend our deepest sympathy to Skylar’s family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus,” the statement read.

Also, Metropolitan Church of God took to their Facebook account to mourn Skylar, stating that there are no words to express how deeply saddened they were by the passing of their beloved member, Skylar Herbert.

“Skylar touched our hearts with her cheerful spirit and brightened our Sunday’s with her smile.

”We thank God for gracing our congregation with her life and find solace in knowing that she now rests in the Lord’s presence.

”Please keep Sis. Faustina Green (grandmother) and Skylar’s parents lifted in prayer,” the post read.

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services before Skylar’s death on Sunday, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Michigan was 20 years old.

