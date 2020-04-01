COVID-19: Nigeria’s Most Affected Age Bracket Is Between 31-40 Years
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has stated that the most affected age group of the COVID19 pandemic in the country is within the age group of 31 to 40 years.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the age group most affected by COVID-19 is between 31- 40 years.
The was made known in the NCDC’s COVID-19 situation report dated April 19,2020, as they revealed that the country has tested 8,003 samples for COVID-19.
However, the report noted that more male are been infected with about 70 percent while women are 30 percent.
“Total of 9233 have been identified as people of interest with about 98 percent now contacted,” it revealed.
The report also states that 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reported at least one case of coronavirus.
