Fire outbreak averted at CBN office in Jos
A fire outbreak occurred Tuesday morning at the Jos branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria, causing panic among members of staff who were in the building.
According to reports, a timely intervention brought the situation under control without any loss of life, documents or property.
Speaking to newsmen, Branch Controller, Duniya Yusuf assured that the incident did not cause any major harm as available staff were promptly evacuated to the muster point and the Fire Service brought the situation under control even as the affected room has been cordoned off.
He noted the incident occurred when an air conditioner installed in the inverter room on the second floor of the building explaining, “You know we are under lockdown but still providing skeletal service especially to provide cash for ATM. There was a fire alarm and a few staff in the building moved out.
Because of the thickness of the smoke, we had to call the fire service to assist. After the whole thing was controlled, it was discovered that it was from an air conditioner in the inverter room. “No staff was hurt, no document was lost, normalcy has returned and the room where the incident occurred cordoned off.”
