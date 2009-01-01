Home | News | General | Sanwo-Olu increases hazard allowance of health workers by 400%
Sanwo-Olu increases hazard allowance of health workers by 400%



The Lagos state government has increased the hazard allowance of health workers in the state by 400 percent.

In a circular seen, Hakeem Muri-Okuno, head of service in the state,  said Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor, approved the increment of the health workers’ hazard allowance from N5,000 to N25, 000.

He said the increment is for the month of April.

Muri-Okuno said the increment is in appreciation of the dedication of all health workers in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic and their daily exposure to the disease.

He added that the gesture is an incentive to boost the morale of the health workers as they go about their duties in saving lives.

“In appreciation of the dedication of all Health Officers in Lagos State to the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic, as well as their daily hazardous exposure to the highly contagious disease, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor has approved the increment of Hazard Allowance for all Health Officers in Lagos State from N5,000 (Five Thousand Naira) to N25,000 (Twenty-Five Thousand Naira) for the month of April, 2020,” the circular read.

“The gesture is an incentive to all Health Officers in the State, as Frontline Responders in the fight against the Pandemic. It is believed that the Officers would reciprocate same with more doggedness and enthusiasm towards duty in all Health facilities State-wide.

“Furthermore, I wish to reiterate that our collective efforts will yield the desired result, as this Pandemic shall pass. Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves.

