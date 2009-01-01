Home | News | General | Why I rejected offers from Arsenal, Tottenham – Enyeama
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has revealed why he rejected offers from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur because they wanted him as a second choice goalkeeper.

The 37-year-old attracted interest from North London clubs after his fine outing with the Nigeria at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

He said he was keen on having regular playing time and his snub made the Gunners move for David Ospina who joined Napoli permanently last year after impressing on loan.

“Arsenal wanted me for second choice, but I was not interested. I also had an offer from Tottenham that wanted me for second choice also and I wasn’t interested,” Enyeama told ESPN.

“It was after the 2006 Nations Cup and then again around the 2014 World Cup. When I turned them down, that is when they [Arsenal] took David Ospina.

“For me, I was at the stage where I preferred playing even if it was for one of the smallest teams. That is what the agents that were involved told me. That Arsene (Wenger) wanted me but he is not so sure because of my height and things like that.

“People have their choices and I respect their choices.”

