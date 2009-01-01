Home | News | General | 20% of people who came to this health centre in Lagos tested positive for coronavirus - Medical officer gives details (video)

- Twenty percent of those that visited a primary health centres designated for sample taking to test Lagosians for coronavirus tested positive for the disease

- The disclosure was made by a medical officer at the centre, Doctor Ubani, when Legit TV visited

- She says test results are released 48 hours after they have been conducted

One of the primary health centres designated for sample taking to test Lagosians for coronavirus has said the results of 20% of those that came to the centre came out positive.

According to her, over 150 people have so far been tested at the centre.

Doctor Ubani, a medical officer at the centre made the disclosure when Legit TV visited the centre recently.

She said the process has been smooth since the centre started testing Lagosians for the deadly disease, adding that test results are released 48 hours after they have been conducted.

Dr Ubani also explained how patients who come out positive are contacted and evacuated to the isolation centres.

According to her, the centre does not bother about negative test result, but they send it to those who request for it.

Watch video below:

In other news, a couple identified as Maureen and William Sharp, who were married for 57 years, have died of coronavirus within a day of each other.

Maureen and William, aged 74, were taken to the hospital on Sunday, April 5, but died on April 8 and April 9, respectively, Metro reports.

The couple, who celebrated their 57 years of marriage on Hogmanay – New Year’s Eve, had two daughters, and four grandchildren.

Their daughter, Yvonne, 53, said: "Dad hadn’t been feeling well for about a week, Mum was quicker within a couple of days.

"They got taken to hospital on Sunday and mum died on April 8 and dad died on April 9, less than 24 hours apart. Dad didn’t have a fever when the ambulance came, Mum did."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Olorunfemi Oluwaseyi Emmanuel, donated preventive materials to Ekiti state government.

Emanuel, who is serving in Ekiti, donated the material to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state.

The items he donated included wash hand basin, rubber tap buckets, hand sanitisers, liquid soap and treated masks.

The items were received by the secretary of the state COVID-19 committee, Margaret Fagboyo, who commended the corps member for his kind gesture.

