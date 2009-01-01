Home | News | General | 5 top Nigerians reportedly standing to take late Abba Kyari’s position as chief of staff (see photos)

- At least five top Nigerians are up for the position of the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari

- This follows the death of Abba Kyari, who died from complications of COVID-19

- One of those believed to be highly qualified for the position is Babagana Kingibe, a very powerful politician

The scouting for a chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari is believed to have begun with the death and burial of the former occupier, Abba Kyari.

Kyari died on Friday, April 17, after contracting COVID-19 during an official trip to Germany. He was buried in Abuja on April 18, according to Islamic rites.

However, hours after his burial, a report by The Nation named some top Nigerians who may either be qualified or are touted to be considered for the position.

Here are some of those being considered:

1. Babagana Kingibe

This 75-year-old was the running mate of the late MKO Abiola during the June 12, 1993 presidential election that was truncated by the military. He is also believed to be one of the top figures behind the current government.

Heartbreak as minister for youths and sports reacts to death of President Buhari’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari

Babagana Kingibe

Source: UGC

The report believes that Kingibe is highly qualified having served as secretary to the government of the federation, minister of foreign affairs, internal affairs, and power and steel at different times.

An astute politician, the first chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is said to be highly educated

2. Adamu Adamu

This current education minister is believed to be one of the closest cabinet members to President Muhammadu Buhari. The report says Adamu had acted as a personal assistant to Buhari for many years to the extent that many thought he would become the chief of staff in 2019 after the president’s return to government.

Adamu Adamu

Source: UGC

“He was the only minister given the privilege to assess the list of ministerial nominees and to oversee the assignment of portfolios,” the report said about the 64-year-old minister.

3. Hamid Ali

Believed to be very disciplined and strict, Ali, a former military officer, is the current head of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS).

Just in: Abba Kyari’s body arrives Abuja for burial (photo)

A man who has brought an anti-corruption fight to the NCS.

Hamid Ali

Source: Facebook

A disciplinarian, Ali was military administrator of Kaduna state between 1996 to 1998 with a rare anti-corruption agenda.

Born in 1955, Ali is said to have the ears of the president and was penciled as a chief of staff in 2015 but Abba Kyari took the day.

4. Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, is another person who, by virtue of his position, has earned the ears of President Buhari. He was appointed after the sack of Babachir Lawal.

Boss Mustapha

Source: UGC

A lawyer and businessman, Mustapha is believed to have raised the bar in the office of the SGF. He is a Christian.

5. Buba Marwa

Born in 1953, Marwa was a governor of Lagos and Borno at two different times and is reported to have performed excellently in the positions.

What Abba Kyari told me before he died - Festus Keyamo

Buba Marwa

Source: UGC

Highly educated, he had sought to govern Nigeria, but stepped down for the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He is the current chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse.

Legit.ng had reported that a day after the burial of Abba Kyari, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) sent a message to the president.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Abba Kyari: Buhari’s chief of staff dies from coronavirus, Nigerians react | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...