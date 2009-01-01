Home | News | General | Meet popular WWE superstar who lives in a mansion valued around £25m

- Triple H WWE star and his wife Stephanie McMahon boasts of £25m mansion

- The couple have three kids together since they got married in 2003

- Apart from the pool, the mansion also has six bedrooms, one sauna and others

Popular American wrestle Paul Levesque also known as 'Tripple H' and his wife Stephanie McMahon boasts of a mansion valued around £25m mansion.

The 50-year-old current business executive lives in a luxurious apartment with his immediate family.

Triple H became a professional in 1992 and has won the world championship 14 times while building his portfolio.

According to SunSport, he has continued to build a portfolio for himself outside of the ring which includes creating the development brand NXT.

The publication further stated that Stephanie has risen to the level of chief brand officer for the WWE having won the women's championship on one occasion.

Both superstars tied the knot on October 25, 2003, and became parents for the first time three years later. The welcomed Murphy Claire and Vaughn Evelyn a few years later.

The family of five now stays in a mansion that has a swimming pool, private gated entrance and a home built gymnasium.The house has six bedrooms and a sauna which caters for their relaxation and guests.

Connecticut's version of millionaires' row appears likely to produce the next generation of WWE superstars.

That is also because Vince lives in his £32m house just walking distance down the road.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Roman Reigns’ name will no longer be heard on TV as latest reports have it that WWE superstars have been barred from mentioning that name for future purposes, SunSport reports.

Reigns failed to show up for his universal title fight against Goldberg at WrestleMania 38 as he cited coronavirus outbreak as his reasons for pulling out.

The Big Dog who twice recovered from leukemia disclosed that it was too risky for him to travel to Orlando for the event as is posed a huge threat to his already weakened immune system.

