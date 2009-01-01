Home | News | General | Nigerian star who plays for Spanish giant reveals how his best club Chelsea made him cry

- Samuel Chukwueze has named Chelsea as his favourite club in England

- The 20-year-old winger currently plays for Spanish League side Villarreal

- Chukwueze says he cried all through the night after the Blues lost Champions League title to Man United in 2008

Nigerian youngster Samuel Chukwueze has revealed that he cried after Chelsea lost the UEFA Champions League title to Manchester United in 2008.

The all-Premier League European final saw the Blues capitulated in their chase for glory after their captain John Terry and Nicolas Anelka failed to convert their spot-kicks.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave United the lead just one minute before the half-hour mark but Frank Lampard restored parity for the Blues in the extra minutes of the first half.

The 20-year-old who currently plays for Villarreal has now revealed that the outcome kept him crying all through the night.

Chukwueze won bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championship staged in Egypt last summer.

His value since then has increased since then but it is unsure if he would consider joining the Blues when this season wraps up later this year.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Chukwueze said: “My favourite team in England is Chelsea. I was supporting Chelsea when I was young.

“When Chelsea lost that Champions League final against Manchester United, I was crying all through the night.”

The former youth international is contracted to his Spanish League side until the summer of 2023 having joined them in 2017.

Celestine Babayaro, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kenneth Omeruo are a few Nigerians who have signed for the Stamford Bridge side in the past.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samuel Chukwueze's move to Barcelona is gradually gaining grounds as reports have suggested that the Spanish club could cash-in on the Nigerian international for injured Ousmane Dembele.

UEFA recently agreed La Blaugrana's request to sign a player for injured Luis Suarez and the French international who has been ruled out of the season.

Reports in Spain claim football analysts have suggested the exciting Super Eagles winger to the La Liga champions.

