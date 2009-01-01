Home | News | General | Breaking: President Buhari’s personal bodyguard dies

- Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, one of the personal bodyguards of President Muhammadu Buhari has died

- The presidency said the officer who had been off duty for three years was treating diabetes before his death

- Buhari described the late officer as a very thorough trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus

Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, one of the personal bodyguards of President Muhammadu Buhari died on Tuesday, April 21, after struggling with diabetes.

The presidency in a statement through, Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesperson, disclosed that the deceased who had been off full duty for three years was treating diabetes.

Mato was said to be part of a team that former president, Umaru Musa Yar’adua, restored to President Buhari as personal security.

The presidency said the officer had been working with Buhari for many years before he won the 2015 elections.

According to the presidency, Buhari described the late officer as a very thorough trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.

“President Buhari prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State, the fortitude to bear the loss,” the presidency said.

Meanwhile, condolence messages continue to pour in to mourn the passing of Mallam Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that prominent people including a UN official commiserated with the president in letters of condolence shared on the Aso Villa Facebook page on Monday, April 20, by Femi Adesina, Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity.

The resident and humanitarian coordinator, United Nations System in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, expressed condolences to the Nigerian leader on the demise of his chief of staff.

The top UN official in a message of condolence to Buhari said: "Malam Abba Kyari's dedication, patriotism, and service to your presidency and to Nigeria stood him out as a trustworthy aide and confidant. These qualities he exhibited to his last days, and I join you in taking solace in the fact that he passed away in the full service to this great nation."

