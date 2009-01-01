Home | News | General | Grace Nation distributes palliatives to members and general public over COVID-19 pandemic
Breaking: President Buhari’s personal bodyguard dies
WWE legend set to play role of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in upcoming movie

Grace Nation distributes palliatives to members and general public over COVID-19 pandemic



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The COVID-19 pandemic also known as Corona Virus Disease has become a serious concern to the whole world as efforts are been put together to fight the epidemic.

Grace Nation distributes palliatives to members and general public over COVID-19

Grace Nation distributes palliatives to members and general public over COVID-19 pandemic Photo: Grace Nation
Source: UGC

However, individuals, corporate organizations, religious bodies etc, have been putting up various palliative measures to assist in reducing the hardship the masses are facing as a result of the lockdown or stay at home as instructed by the government.

However, we as a church (Grace Nation) through Dr Chris Okafor Humanity Foundation has set up a food bank such as Rice, Garri, Beans, Noddles, Tomato paste, Hand Sanitizers e.t.c running into hundreds of millions of naira to reach its members and the General public through Headquarters supervision in Lagos and all its Regional Headquarters in all Geo-political zones.

Grace Nation distributes palliatives to members and general public over COVID-19

Food packs Photo: Grace Nation
Source: UGC

The general overseer, Dr Chris Okafor is not relenting in his prayers for God's intervention on this pandemic. He also admonishes everyone to be law-abiding and keep to all the safety regulations.

COVID-19: 5 examples of how govt supports people financially and how it works in Nigeria

Visit Grace nation website www.gracenation.ng and follow us on Facebook:@chrisokaforministries Twitter: @drchrisokafor_ Youtube: LiberationcityTV and Periscope: drchrisokaforlive.

See more photos below:

Grace Nation distributes palliatives to members and general public over COVID-19

Photo: Grace Nation
Source: UGC

Grace Nation distributes palliatives to members and general public over COVID-19

Photo: Grace Nation
Source: UGC

Grace Nation distributes palliatives to members and general public over COVID-19

Photo: Grace Nation
Source: UGC

[Sponsored]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 146