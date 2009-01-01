Home | News | General | Grace Nation distributes palliatives to members and general public over COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic also known as Corona Virus Disease has become a serious concern to the whole world as efforts are been put together to fight the epidemic.

Grace Nation distributes palliatives to members and general public over COVID-19 pandemic Photo: Grace Nation

Source: UGC

However, individuals, corporate organizations, religious bodies etc, have been putting up various palliative measures to assist in reducing the hardship the masses are facing as a result of the lockdown or stay at home as instructed by the government.

However, we as a church (Grace Nation) through Dr Chris Okafor Humanity Foundation has set up a food bank such as Rice, Garri, Beans, Noddles, Tomato paste, Hand Sanitizers e.t.c running into hundreds of millions of naira to reach its members and the General public through Headquarters supervision in Lagos and all its Regional Headquarters in all Geo-political zones.

Food packs Photo: Grace Nation

Source: UGC

The general overseer, Dr Chris Okafor is not relenting in his prayers for God's intervention on this pandemic. He also admonishes everyone to be law-abiding and keep to all the safety regulations.

COVID-19: 5 examples of how govt supports people financially and how it works in Nigeria

Visit Grace nation website www.gracenation.ng and follow us on Facebook:@chrisokaforministries Twitter: @drchrisokafor_ Youtube: LiberationcityTV and Periscope: drchrisokaforlive.

See more photos below:

Photo: Grace Nation

Source: UGC

Photo: Grace Nation

Source: UGC

Photo: Grace Nation

Source: UGC

[Sponsored]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...