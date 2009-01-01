Home | News | General | WWE legend set to play role of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in upcoming movie

- Bautista is open to playing a movie role about Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

- The WWE legend was chosen by Liverpool fans after being asked which actor they wanted the role to be given to

- Bautista became a six-time world champion and won the WWE championship twice

Bautista has offered to play the role of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the silver screen.

The WWE legend whose real names are Dave Bautista has become a household name in Hollywood in recent years.

The 51-year-old held the WWE world heavyweight championship a couple of times while he was on the company's roaster.

Bautista featured as Drax the Destroyer for Marvel, in his latest role comes as a CIA agent in new comedy ‘My Spy’.

Playing a role as the Liverpool manager in the future would add to the growing list of the six-foot-six inches tall superstar.

British news media outlet Liverpool Echo had asked their followers which actor they would love to play the role of the German manager if a blockbuster was based on Klopp.

Super Eagles star set for big money move to Man United after revealing Ighalo's advice to him

Batista's name was mentioned and “The Animal” responded with a smiley face emoji wearing shades.

“I’ll start working on the accent,” he tweeted.

He featured in his retirement match against Triple H at Wrestlemania 35 and will be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame later in the year.

Bautista joined the WWE when he was 30 and transformed into one of the biggest superstars in the company.

The Animal also had one match in Mixed Martial Arts and he recorded a victory a TKO victory over Vince Lucero.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Romans Reigns former WWE Universal champion has announced that he is expecting another set of twins with his wife.

The 34-year-old who already has a daughter and a set of twin boys with his wife Galina Joelle Becker, made it known to the public.

Nollywood star Yul Edochie says his father named him after a Russian actor

Roman's wife had twin boys in 2016 and already have a nine-year-old daughter named Joelle Anoa'i.

"Three, with two in the oven!

"So I'm looking to be Papa Bear Five! Breaking news, we haven't really shared that," he told Muscle & Fitness.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...