See the awful thing Paul Pogba did to his mother amid coronavirus crisis (video)

- Paul Pogba bizarrely dribbled his mother and posted it on Instagram

- The United star put the ball between her legs and smiled

- Pogba continues to recuperate from the nagging injury he sustained in January

Manchester United star Paul Pogba seems to be enjoying the lockdown with his family after he was seen to nutmeg his mother in his latest post on Instagram.

Pogba who is recuperating from a nagging injury since January hopes to be back in action as soon as the suspended Premier League resumes.

In the video, the 27-year-old who has severally posted pictures of his mother attempted to tease his her with the ball before rolling it between her legs – and what a nutmeg was that.

"When your mom tells you she played football before,” Pogba captioned the post.

“Love and spend time with your parents before they leave this world; no mercy #sonvsmum,” he added.

Just recently, Paul Pogba’s wife Maria Zulay while making an attempt to join in the trending stay home challenge appeared to have kicked a roll of tissue right in the face of their toddler as she rushed to comfort the child.

The stay home challenge is becoming a global trend where players challenge themselves to do a number of keepy-ups with the toilet roll before making a ‘pass’ to challenge another.

Toilet roll is now a precious item following the continued spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus across the globe as people now panic buy.

In the video shared by Maria while at their Manchester home due to the lock down, Pogba was seen throwing the tissue to her as she kicked one and then flicked the other which directly struck the toddler on the face.

There was confusion in the faces of the couple as to what they have just done, before the Maria made an attempt to comfort the child.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has singled out Mason Greenwood as Man United's best young player.

Lukaku enjoyed a two-year stint at United under Jose Mourinho, before linking up with Antonio Conte at Inter last summer.

And it appears the former Everton and Chelsea striker saw Greenwood as an emerging prospect.

The English youngster has enjoyed a significant rise under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who handed him first team debut in United's 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

