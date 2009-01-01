Home | News | General | Covid-19: This is the amount Canadian govt gave us during this lockdown, I'm not coming back to Nigeria - Man reveals (photos)

- A Nigerian man on Twitter has said that the Canadian government gave them c$2,290 (N626,406.62) each as a palliative package during the lockdown

- The unnamed man, therefore, compared the caring response of the Canadian authorities with the Nigerian government, scoring the latter low

- The Canadian resident then redefined the concept of home, saying it is where the government really cares rather than where one is born

A Nigerian Twitter user who is living in Canada with the handle @ChuksJaphet has revealed that the Canadian government gave them c$2,290 (N626,406.62) each.

He said that they were first given a deposit of c$2000 (N547,080.02) before they were on Monday, April 19, given another c$290 (N79,326.60).

@ChuksJaphets berated the Nigerian government for asking them to come back home and telling them that they would be paying for their flight cost.

The Nigerian Twitter user, therefore, added that home is not where one is born but where the political leaders have your interest at heart.

See his tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, said that while the country continues to increase measures to stamp out coronavirus, people must not go hungry.

The RCCG pastor said that whatever measures are put in place, Nigeria would overcome. Adeboye made this known through the resident pastor at RCCG, region 12, Sagamu, Julius Olalekan, while he was making donations on behalf of Adeboye in Ogun communities.

Items donated ranged from cartons of noodles, bags of rice, and other food items that have run into millions of naira.

The pastor said that their gesture was according to the religious doctrine in Second Kings chapter 7 where the city of Samaria was on lockdown, saying like them, Nigerians would come out of the situation.

"Our Father-in-the Lord and General Overseer of RCCG, Daddy Adeboye has directed that it doesn’t matter what is happening, the people must be fed, we must not allow our people to go hungry due to the lockdown order to combat Covid-19," he said

In other news, a pizza operator, Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau, rose up against the spread of coronavirus in a very creative and unconventional way.

On Monday, March 16, the businessman had to close shop in obedience to the government directive than all non-essential service providers must suspend services.

Dimitri said that since he could no longer operate, his business lost 70% of its revenue. He, however, said that he agreed with the necessary measure to save lives.

