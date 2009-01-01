Home | News | General | Woman whose husband left because she gave birth to albino showered with donations after begging for help on social media

Zandile Dladla took to Facebook in a desperate plea for help on the I Love Randburg page. The mother of three had been abandoned by the father of her kids. She said he had left because her youngest, a baby girl, was born an albino.

Legit.ng learnt that she asked for help with food and nappies; she didn't know how to get her baby to stop crying out of hunger. Her situation was so desperate that her baby was wearing plastic bags and washcloths as nappies.

The community heard her plea and answered. Zandile took to Facebook once more to thank the group for allowing her to post and the generous response from the people of Randburg.

"I would like to thank Landy Yeatman for posting in the group when I was in need of help and I would like to thank every one who helped me in this difficult time. Some of the people were accusing me, saying I am a scammer. Some I had to send baby birth certificate for proof and some didn't give up, they helped me, thank you everyone.

"God bless you, God really please bless all of you, thank you so much for the driver, you came to drop things for me, thank you for the donations. God bless you all I love you all," she said.

Facebook users were delighted with how the community helped a mother who was desperately in need, particularly during these challenging times.

Samkelo Mamoe: "May God continue to bless those who helped you dear, don't mind those negative ones, I deleted my post because of people saying am a scam how can I scam though with my address, the Bible says knock they'll open, I believe asking for help its good than to steal, God bless you dear with your kids."

Mzanzi Pools: "Thank you all guys who helped Zandile, God bless you and not forgetting the Uber driver who offered her transport to go and pick up some of the stuff, thanks guys."

Mcebisi Dube Mthembo: "Thanks my sister, hope everything is fine to remember my offer when you need to go baby clinic, inbox me I will drive you, I also have kids I know what you feel."

Lindsey Lloyd: "You are an amazing mommy. Asking for help is not always easy, but putting your baby first is so special. I am sending love, light and so many prayers to you right now!"

