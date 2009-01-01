Home | News | General | REVEALED: President Buhari to make some very tough decisions on COVID-19 next week
REVEALED: President Buhari to make some very tough decisions on COVID-19 next week



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
The Director General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu has announced President Muhammadu Buhari will make some difficult decisions on COVID-19 containment next week.

He said: ”President Buharit will on Wednesday have a tele conference with the Governors and there will be some difficult decisions to be made on how to restart the economy, especially on what to start and what not to start.”

The NCDC boss spoke while on a courtesy call on Katsina Governor Aminu Masari in his office at Government House Katsina.

He spoke as the Governor demanded establishment of a testing centre in Katsina to ensure speedy confirmation of samples of suspected cases in the state.

Masari noted the State Government had to travel for about 12 hours after collecting samples of suspected patients for test in the laboratory at Abuja.

He said: ”Availability of a testing centre here will actually help in reducing the duration and the stress we are presently going through.

“Samples from Katsina had to reach Abuja in 24 hours otherwise it would not be tested.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

