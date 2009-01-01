Another WHO official in Bauchi tests positive for COVID-19

Yer another staffer of the World Health Organisation, Bauchi State Office has tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to three, two of whom are officials of WHO.

It can be recalled that a staff of WHO in Bauchi was confirmed positive after he went Kano and had contact with a Professor who was positive for the disease in a mosque.

The Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed, confirmed the new case to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said the result of the new patient got to the state about 1.00 pm on Tuesday from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Abuja.

He stated “Yes, we have an additional positive case in the state, the result was sent to me about 1.00 pm today (Tuesday). He is also a staff of WHO.

“This second case is the contact of the first staff who was confirmed positive after having a contact with the Kano Professor.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com