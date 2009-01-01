Home | News | General | BREAKING: Lagos discharges nine more COVID-19 patients
BREAKING: Lagos discharges nine more COVID-19 patients



The Lagos State government, on Tuesday, announced the discharge of nine more Coronavirus patients, having tested negative twice for the virus.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement, said that the number of discharged patients from the isolation centres in the state was now 107.

”Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Nine more persons, five females and four males, including one foreign national – a Polish, have been discharged to join the society.

”The patients, five from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and four from the Onikan Isolation Centre, were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative twice, consecutively for COVID-19.

”With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities is now 107,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The COVID-19 incident commander urged residents to stay safe at home, as the frontline health workers recorded successes in the battle against COVID-19.

He also urged them to continue to practise social distancing and adopt highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

”This is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection. Thank you all for your continued perseverance and patience,” the governor said. (NAN)

