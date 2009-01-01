Home | News | General | FCT Chief Judge releases 70 prisoners from Kuje to protect against spread of coronavirus

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Ishaq Usman Bello has freed 70 prisoners from the Kuje correctional facility.

The move is part of the recommendations by the federal government to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Some of the freed detainees were those suffering from ill health and other terminal diseases.

Others are inmates that are 60 years and above, convicts serving three years and above but have less than 6months to serve, mentally unstable inmates and inmates with an option of fine not exceeding N50,000.

Source: Twitter

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, information minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola were present at the facility during the visit by FCT Chief Judge to free the detainees.

Justice Bello has so far brought justice to nearly 4,000 wrongly detained prisoners in jail in Nigeria.

He began visiting prisons in his own jurisdiction in 2016 and was made chairman of the presidential committee on prison reform and decongestion in 2017.

Recall that the federal government had directed the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to release all awaiting trial inmates in its custody.

Aregbesola who gave the directive said the move is to prevent the ravaging coronavirus from spreading into the correctional centres.

He added that the measure is aimed at ensuring the safety of the inmates, members of staff of the Nigeria Correctional Service and other Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the presidential task force on the coronavirus pandemic has asked tailors all over the country to start producing face masks using local fabrics such as ankara and others.

Chairman of the task force and the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, made the plea during its daily briefing in Abuja on Thursday, April 16.

Mustapha stated that this would encourage people to wear face masks whenever they are outside their homes.

