Amid Covid-19, Nigerian Air Force reaches out to poor and vulnerable, distributes foods and palliative (photos)

- Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has distributed food items and other palliatives to the poor and vulnerable in its Abuja host communities

- A statement by the force disclosed that the distribution was done to cushion the effect of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country

- NAF further stressed that it marked its 56th anniversary on a low-key due to the situation of the country by reaching out to the poor

In the spirit of philanthropy and patriotism, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has distributed food items and other palliatives to some indigent members of its host communities in Nuwalege, Zamani and Ushafa in the Abuja Municipal and Bwari Area Councils.

A statement by NAF director of public relations and information, Ibikunle Daramola, on Tuesday, April 21, announced the development in full light.

Daramola said the humanitarian effort was carried out amid coronavirus pandemic and lockdown as part of activities to mark NAF 56th anniversary.

"The palliatives are aimed at complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in assuaging the hardships being experienced by Nigerians due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Unlike previous NAF Day celebrations, this year’s anniversary has been scaled down in keeping with the mood of the Nation as well as the need to comply with the stipulated precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

"The distribution of palliatives to NAF host communities, which commenced today, would also be replicated in all the 6 Geopolitical Zones of the Country and would last until 26 April 2020," part of the statement read.

The chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, represented by the chief of policy and plans, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao, noted that with the mood of the country as a result of the pandemic, "NAF reached out to poor and vulnerable members of our host communities through the distribution palliatives.”

