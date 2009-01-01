Home | News | General | Chelsea close to signing Barcelona star amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Man United

- Philippe Coutinho could be heading to Stamford Bridge to join Chelsea in the summer

- Reports from Barcelona claim the 27-year-old is close to agreeing terms with the Premier League club

- The Brazilian international is currently on loan with Bayern Munich but his deal will not be made permanent in the summer

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly close to agreeing terms with Chelsea amid interest from Premier League side Arsenal, reports in Spain claim.

The Barcelona midfielder is currently on loan at Bayern Munich with the hope of making the deal permanent.

But the Bundesliga giants have revealed that they will not be able to meet up with his £105million buy-out clause despite his eight goals and eight assists at the Allianz Arena.

Now the Blues are anxiously waiting for the 27-year-old to return from his loan spell in Germany and discuss a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Spanish news media outlet Sport, Chelsea are leading the race to snap up the Brazilian who is also wanted by Arsenal, Man United and Tottenham.

It is understood that the west London club are already in talks with Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian whom they have established a good relationship with.

Coutinho made a dream move to the Camp Nou in January 2018 but has struggled to justify his £142m price tag.

In his 18 months with the Catalan club, he scored 21 goals in 76 appearances before he was loaned out to Bayern.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho had reached an agreement with Anfield giants Liverpool before changing his mind to become Chelsea manager, his former advisor Jorge Baidek claims.

Mourinho was just 15 days away from taking over from legendary manager Gerard Houllier during the 2003-04 campaign at Anfield.

The Portuguese manager was also on course to guiding FC Porto to a Champions League win and was favourite to become manager at the Merseyside club.

But Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich persuaded Mourinho with his future plans at Stamford Bridge and the Special One led them to their first Premier League titled afterward.

