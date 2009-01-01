Home | News | General | Lagos leads the way as Governor Sanwo-Olu announces increment in health workers' hazard allowance from N5000 to N25,000

In the spirit of patriotism and gratitude, the Lagos state government has increased the hazard allowance of the state health workers tackling Covid-19 pandemic from N5,000 to N20,000.

According to Daily Trust, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the approval for the increment on the allowance as Lagos intensifies efforts on battle against coronavirus.

Legit.ng gathers the increment was done to motivate the state health workers who have been at the forefront in the efforts towards fighting the pandemic.

Hakeem Muri Okunola, Lagos head of service, who made the announcement, described the gesture as an incentive to health officers which will hopefully increase their "doggedness and enthusiasm towards duty in all health facilities state-wide.

Lagos has announced an increment in the hazard allowance of state health workers tackling coronavirus pandemic.

“Our collective efforts will yield the desired result, as this pandemic shall pass,” the circular read in part.

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus, presently has 376 cases after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently confirmed 70 cases of coronavirus in the state.

Collectively, as at 11:10 pm on Tuesday, April 20, there are 665 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Nigeria, with 188 patients discharged and 22 deaths recorded.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid growing scare of the Covid-19 pandemic, Borno said it has four official confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Speaking during the Borno Covid-19 task force meeting on Tuesday, April 21, Umar Kadafur, the state deputy governor, made the disclosure, adding that 48 persons who had contact with the state index case have been tested.

Kadafur, however, said 44 out of the 48 suspected cases came out negative in what apparently brought a sigh of relief amid tension generated by the pandemic.

