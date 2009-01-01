Home | News | General | Tears as top football star dies at the age of 22 amid coronavirus pandemic

- Innokenty Samokhvalov was training alone as players are currently under lockdown due to coronavirus

- The late defender was suspected to have died of heart failure with his club confirming he fell ill during a training session

- Samokhvalov joined Lokomotiv Moscow in 2015 but was yet to make an appearance for the club in the Russia Premier League

Russian topflight side Lokomotiv Moscow have confirmed the death of their youngster Innokenty Samokhvalov who was just 22.

The late defender was said to have passed away from suspected heart failure while trying to keep fit under the current lockdown guidelines.

His death has however thrown so many into mourning with his club making a statement earlier in the week praising his person.

"We are truly sad to announce the death of Kazanka defender – Innokentiy Samokhvalov," the club said.

"Kesha was a kind, helpful person and a good friend. We are truly shocked by what happened and express our sincere condolences to his family and friends," the statement added.

Samokhvalov joined the Russian top tier side in 2015 but he was yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

Until his death, he was playing for the club's reserve team, Kazanka, in Russia's third tier league.

La Liga giants Sevilla and Valencia are among clubs who have paid tribute to the promising football star. He leaves behind a wife and a son.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) Yahaya Muhammad is dead according to the latest reports by Premium Times, also cited on Vanguard newspapers.

Until his death, Muhammad also served as the special assistant to Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, on Assembly matters.

Auwal Sankara, Media aide to the governor made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, April 19, saying Muhammad died due to an illness.

“The Jigawa State Government regrets to announce the Passage of Yahaya Muhammed (Big Man), who died this afternoon at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness,” Mr Sankara said.

"Muhammad was elected at different times as a member representing Sule Tankarkar Constituency at the Jigawa State House of Assembly," he added.

The Nigeria Weightlifting Federation oversees the sport of weighting in Nigeria.

