Kumuyi's Deeper Life church does something touching as lockdown continues in Lagos

- As its own contribution to make lives better, the Deeper Christian Life Ministry has made more donations to the Lagos state government

- While acknowledging the laudable efforts of the government during the pandemic, Pastor Williams Kumuyi said the government will need more help

- The cleric also said that they are very much interested in solving the gloom people are facing in this trying time

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has donated more relief materials to Lagos government in the fight against coronavirus in the state.

According to Leadership, the church had earlier donated bags of rice. The church said that it is doing so to help solve the hunger and suffering that have befallen many as a result of the outbreak.

The donation was given under the Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 (CA Covid-19) as the general overseer of the church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, stressed the need to make soothe the pains of residents in the state.

In a statement, the cleric said that Lagos state has been doing so much in dealing with coronavirus and that they see it needful to help in the way they can.

Kumuyi said the donation is made towards ameliorating the economic hardship many are battling with.

Pastor Kumuyi also spoke about how it may be hard for the Lagos state government to make provision for its teeming population.

While receiving the donation on behalf of the government, Pereira Sheteolu, the programme manager of the Lagos state agricultural development authority, expressed gratitude.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian with the name Princess Veronica Adegbite wrote an open letter to the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Veronica said that she has noticed that Christians have not been united in the country, saying churches are only concerned about their individual members.

She asked why Adeoboye has not come out to declare a total war against the pandemic, recalling how he organized a road walk months ago to protest the killings of Nigerians.

“…up till now I have not seen any national broadcast mandating or declaring national fasting and prayer for every Christians to participate. Are we saying that COVID-19 is greater than our Almighty God,” she said.

The Nigerian also faulted donations Christian heads have been giving towards providing a palliative against the virus

“…I learnt that you and other Christian heads are giving donation and bed. Are we saying we want COVID-19 to increase? For the first time in history, we could not celebrate Easter. Daddy, please we need to do something,” she said.

