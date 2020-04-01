Home | News | General | Police arrest Archbishop over alleged invasion of Chinese Embassy
Abia killing: IGP sets up Special Investigations Panel, deploys new CP
Forensic Audit: NDDC Invites EFCC

Police arrest Archbishop over alleged invasion of Chinese Embassy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Police arrest Archbishop over alleged invasion of Chinese Embassy
Archbishop Samson Benjamin

One of Nigeria’s popular clergymen and General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries for Africa, popularly known as Jehovah Sharp Sharp, Archbishop Samson Benjamin, has been arrested by the Police in Lagos.

He was alleged to have stormed the Chinese Embassy, in Victoria Island area of Lagos , with some of his followers numbering 100, to protest the ill-treatment of Nigerians in China.

A video clip of what was alleged to be an invasion of the embassy was sent to Police authorities in the state, consequent upon which a team of policemen from Victoria Island division, was drafted to the scene.

As at 7.30pm, Archbishop Benjamin was still being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba.

However, during interrogation, he was said to have denied invading the embassy with over 100 persons, maintaining that he only went there to express his displeasure over the ill-treatment of Nigerians in China.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159