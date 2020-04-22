Home | News | General | Nnamdi Kanu is dead – Kemi Olunloyo alleges, Nnamdi Kanu reacts

Nnamdi Kanu is rumoured dead on Nigerian Social Media and Kemi Olunloyo has reacted thus:

#BREAKING Reports that Nnamdi Kanu has died. This is one strong news I cannot authenticate. Kanu or IPOB will have to debunk this. I hope he’s fine. Good luck to everyone Crying face

Not long after the tweet Nnamdi Kanu responded

Aso Rock has collapsed, its loot & burn cabal in disarray. Hungry masses waiting to extract long-overdue justice. Join my emergency broadcast via my FB page https://t.co/qI7X8pqSEe…#RadioBiafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online Date

Wed. 22/04/20 Time

7:00 PM GMT — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 21, 2020

