Nnamdi Kanu is dead – Kemi Olunloyo alleges, Nnamdi Kanu reacts



Nnamdi Kanu is rumoured dead on Nigerian Social Media and Kemi Olunloyo has reacted thus:

alt

#BREAKING Reports that Nnamdi Kanu has died. This is one strong news I cannot authenticate. Kanu or IPOB will have to debunk this. I hope he’s fine. Good luck to everyone Crying face

Not long after the tweet Nnamdi Kanu responded

Aso Rock has collapsed, its loot & burn cabal in disarray.

Hungry masses waiting to extract long-overdue justice.

Join my emergency broadcast via my FB page https://t.co/qI7X8pqSEe…#RadioBiafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online

Date
Wed. 22/04/20

Time
7:00 PM GMT

— Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 21, 2020
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

