Nnamdi Kanu is dead – Kemi Olunloyo alleges, Nnamdi Kanu reacts
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Nnamdi Kanu is rumoured dead on Nigerian Social Media and Kemi Olunloyo has reacted thus:
#BREAKING Reports that Nnamdi Kanu has died. This is one strong news I cannot authenticate. Kanu or IPOB will have to debunk this. I hope he’s fine. Good luck to everyone Crying face
Not long after the tweet Nnamdi Kanu responded
Aso Rock has collapsed, its loot & burn cabal in disarray.
Hungry masses waiting to extract long-overdue justice.
Join my emergency broadcast via my FB page https://t.co/qI7X8pqSEe…#RadioBiafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online
Date
Wed. 22/04/20
Time— Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 21, 2020
7:00 PM GMT
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles