Another WHO official in Bauchi tests positive for COVID-19
- 2 hours 14 minutes ago
Another staffer of the World Health Organisation, Bauchi State Office has tested positive for coronavirus, Edujandon.com reports.
Edujandon.com reports that this brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to three, two of whom are officials of WHO.
Edujandon.com had reported on Sunday that a staffer of WHO in Bauchi was confirmed positive after he went Kano and had contact with a Professor who was positive for the disease in a mosque.
The Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed, confirmed the new case in a telephone interview about 7.20pm on Tuesday.
He said the result of the new patient got to the state about 1.00 pm on Tuesday from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Abuja.
He told Edujandon.com , “Yes, we have an additional positive case in the state, the result was sent to me about 1.00 pm today (Tuesday). He is also a staff of WHO.
"This second case is the contact of the first staff who was confirmed positive after having a contact with the Kano Professor."
