COVID-19: Government extends stay-at-home order by two weeks

The Jigawa State Government has extended the stay-at-home order by two weeks to further strengthen measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health and Chairman State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Abba Zakari disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday

Edujandon.com reports that the state government had enforced a stay-at-home order to civil servants in the past four weeks.

The governor said the decision followed the review impact of the order in fighting against the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“The state government has resolved to extend the stay at home to civil servants and all other orders for additional two weeks following the discovery of COVID-19 cases in the state,” he stated.

DAILY POST had also reported that an index case was recorded from Kazaure Local Government and state government had ordered for a total lockdown in the area for two weeks.

He said the task force had identified forty-nine persons who had contact with the patient and samples of eighteen persons who had contact with the index case have been taken and were isolated.

The chairman said a total of 49 samples were taken in Jigawa State and only one returned positive.

“Forty-nine blood samples were taken and only one returned positive and we are awaiting the results of another 26 samples.”

He, however, called on the people of the state to be patient and continue supporting government policies to save Jigawa from the spread of Coronavirus that is currently ravaging the world.

