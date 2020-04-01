Home | News | General | COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu increases hazard allowance of health workers in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Tuesday, increased the hazard allowance of health workers in the state public service from N5,000 to N25,000.

This was confirmed in a tweet by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat.

Gawat said the increment was for the month of April, 2020.

A circular dated April 21, 2020, and signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, which was attached to Gawat’s tweet, gave details of the payment.

“In appreciation of the dedication of all Health Officers in Lagos State to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as their daily hazardous exposure to the highly contagious disease.

“It is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor has approved the increment of Hazard Allowance for all Health Officers in Lagos State from N5,000 (Five Thousand Naira) to N25,000 (Twenty-Five Thousand Naira) for the month of April, 2020.

“The gesture is an incentive to all health officers in the state, as frontline responders in the fight against the pandemic.

“It is believed that the officers would reciprocate the same with more doggedness and enthusiasm towards duty in all health facilities state-wide.

“Furthermore, I wish to reiterate that our collective efforts will yield the desired result, as this pandemic shall pass.

“Accounting officers are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”

