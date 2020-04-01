Home | News | General | Two Pastors Convicted For Flounting Lockdown Ban To Hold Church Service In Ekiti

A court in Ekiti state has convicted two pastors who defied lockdown order to hold church service.

Two pastors were on Tuesday convicted by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for flouting the ban on religious gathering of no more than 30 persons and stay-at-home order in Ekiti State.

The clerics, Daramola Abiodun and Sunday Akinwade had the service at the Source of Salvation Ministries in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The State Prosecutor, Mr Femi Onipede, told the court that the two pastors committed the offence on Sunday, April 19 at about 10:00 a.m without lawful excuse.

Onipede explained that the clergymen were arrested during the monitoring by the security operatives to ensure that churches did not conduct service as directed by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The prosecutor said they violated the provisions of Regulation 2(1) (b) punishable under Regulation 12 of the Ekiti State Coronavirus (prevention of infection) Regulation, 2020, made pursuant to Section 8 of the Quarantine Act, Cap Q2, LFN, 2004.

The pastors, however, pleaded guilty to the charges, thereby not wasting the time of the court.

The Magistrate, Mr Lanre Owoleso consequently convicted the two pastors and ordered them to pay the fine of N50,000 each and be engaged in one-hour community service on the two-count charges.

