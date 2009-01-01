Home | News | General | Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Lagos rise to 430
Twenty-four hours after no new coronavirus case was reported in Lagos State, the nation’s economic capital has recorded yet about three scores of new infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Tuesday night.

It said the state recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed infections in the state to 430, while 107 recoveries and 16 fatalities have also been reported.


This is as the total confirmed cases in the country jumped to 782

The NCDC said, “117 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 59 in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun, 1 in Rivers and 1 in Bauchi.

“As at 11:25 pm 21st April, there are 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged – 197. Deaths – 25.

“Five cases previously reported in Lagos State have been transferred to Ogun State. Therefore, Lagos has reported 430 confirmed cases while Ogun has reported 20 confirmed cases.

“As at 11:25 pm 21st April, breakdown of cases by states: Lagos-430, FCT-118, Kano-73, Osun-20, Ogun-20, Oyo-16, Katsina-16, Edo-15, Kwara-9, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Gombe-5, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1 and Sokoto-1.”

