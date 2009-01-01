Home | News | General | Breaking: NCDC reports 117 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, 59 in Lagos

- NCDC has report 117 new cases of coronavirus

- Lagos state records the highest cases with 59 new cases

- Rivers and Bauchi record the lowest with 2 cases shared between them

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 117 cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria on Tuesday, April 21.

The new cases are the highest to be reported in the country by the government agency.

According to the report, Lagos state has the highest infections with 59 cases while the federal capital territory, Abuja followed with 29 cases.

Kano came third with 14 infections and followed by Borno with six news cases.

Katsina also records four new infections as well as Ogun with three new cases.

Rivers and Bauchi also recorded two cases between them.

The total confirmed cases in Nigeria is now 782, out of which 25 people have lost their lives and 197 have been discharged.

Kano records 23 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, now has 59 infected patients

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a lady with the Twitter handle @ambankss_ has given birth to a baby days after she announced that she defeated coronavirus during pregnancy.

Her story goes to show that despite how gloomy everything may be right now, humanity would always triumph.

In the picture she shared on Twitter on Friday, April 17, she revealed the name of the child to be Kysen Rashawn Wolfe, adding that he weighed 7lbs.

Legit.ng had also reported that in the spirit of patriotism and gratitude, the Lagos state government has increased the hazard allowance of the state health workers tackling Covid-19 pandemic from N5,000 to N20,000.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the approval for the increment on the allowance as Lagos intensifies efforts on battle against coronavirus.

Legit.ng gathered the increment was done to motivate the state health workers who have been at the forefront in the efforts towards fighting the pandemic.

Breaking: Nigeria records highest coronavirus cases with 86 new infections as Lagos has 70 of it

Hakeem Muri Okunola, Lagos head of service, who made the announcement, described the gesture as an incentive to health officers which will hopefully increase their "doggedness and enthusiasm towards duty in all health facilities state-wide.

“Our collective efforts will yield the desired result, as this pandemic shall pass,” the circular read in part.

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus, presently has 376 cases after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently confirmed 70 cases of coronavirus in the state.

Collectively, as at 11:10 pm on Tuesday, April 20, there are 665 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Nigeria, with 188 patients discharged and 22 deaths recorded.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Where is the N30k the government promised us? - Father of 5 cries out | - on Legit TV

Breaking: Nigeria records highest daily increase of coronavirus infections with 51 new cases, 4 deaths

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...