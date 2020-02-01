Home | News | General | Police rescue four kidnapped victims, arrest 146 suspects in Edo

The Edo Police Command says it has rescued four kidnapped victims and arrested 146 suspects for various crimes in different parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lawan Jimeta, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin, said that the victims and suspects were secured in the last five weeks.

Jimeta said that those rescued included one Chike Uzoe, two Dangote Group drivers kidnapped along the Benin Bye-Pass and one other person.

He said the victims, who were rescued unhurt, had since been reunited with their families.

The commissioner said that the command killed one robbery suspect and arrested 146 suspects within the period.

He explained that out of the 146 suspects, 20 were arrested for alleged kidnapping, while 69 suspects were caught for cultism.

According to the CP, 42 out of the suspects were caught for alleged robbery, one for alleged murder, two for alleged rape, six for alleged burglary and six for fraud.

He also disclosed that 18 vehicles were recovered by the command within the period under review, as well as 13 Arms, 33 ammunition, while 28 of the suspects had been charged to court.

Jimeta stressed that the command had decongested all police cells while those with bailable offences were given bail forthwith in line with the directive of the police high command.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to continue to synergize with sister security agencies as well as other security outfits and the good people of the state.

“The command urge the residents to be more vigilant and to report any clandestine activity in their domain for prompt response by the police and other security agencies,” Jimeta said.

