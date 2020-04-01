Home | News | General | COVID-19: 150 People Have Died Mysteriously in Kano – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to claims on social media that no less than 150 persons died in Kano State within seven days.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle- @realFFK, on Tuesday, wondered aloud what could possibly be going wrong in Kano over the alleged claim.

He wrote, “150 people have died mysteriously in Kano in the last three days. What the hell is going on?”

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government on Tuesday said it had begun investigation into the claim of death surge in its domain.

Dr Tijjani Hussaini, Executive Secretary, Kano State Primary Healthcare Board told newsmen in Kano that medics were yet to be established the claim and the medical cause of the alleged deaths.

Acknowledging that residents in Kano metropolis had been in panicky mood owing to the claims, Hussaini said:

“The investigation is prompted by reports that more deaths have been recorded in the past seven days. We want to know the number of persons already dead. We also want to investigate how they died.

“It is when we have a good idea; it is when we get the outcome of the findings that we can properly draw conclusions and brief the public.”

There have been increased in the number of people testing positive to the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic in Kano in recent time, making people speculating that the virus could be responsible for the death surge in the North West State.

Kano currently has 59 Covid-19 positive cases.

